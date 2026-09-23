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Home / Gurugram / Motorcycle with 21 pending challans worth Rs 1.25 lakh impounded in Gurugram

Motorcycle with 21 pending challans worth Rs 1.25 lakh impounded in Gurugram

Traffic police seize vehicle during checking drive at Maruti Kunj T-Point; most challans related to lack of valid PUC, insurance

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:58 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The impounded bike with the hefty challan
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The Gurugram Traffic Police have impounded a motorcycle that had 21 pending challans amounting to over Rs 1.25 lakh. The vehicle was seized during a checking drive at Maruti Kunj T-Point on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Gurugram Traffic Police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of these drives, action is being taken against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their pending challans for a long period, in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Vehicle owners are also being informed about their pending challans and advised to ensure timely payment.

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On Wednesday, Zonal Officer, Maruti Kunj T-Point, ASI Ram Prakash, along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive. During the checking, a motorcycle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce the necessary documents. However, the rider was unable to produce any documents.

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“Upon verification, it was found that a total of 21 challans were pending against the said motorcycle under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, involving a total penalty amount of Rs 1,25,560. Most of these challans were related to violations such as driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and without valid insurance, along with other traffic violations,” said a senior traffic police officer.

In view of the pending challans, the Gurugram Traffic Police took action as per the applicable rules and impounded the motorcycle, which was subsequently parked at the designated impound facility.

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“Gurugram Traffic Police appeals to all vehicle owners and drivers to follow traffic rules and keep all necessary vehicle documents, including valid insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and other required documents, up to date. Vehicle owners are also advised to ensure timely payment of any pending challans,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

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