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Home / Gurugram / Motorcycle with 80 pending challans of Rs 2.60L impounded in Gurugram

Motorcycle with 80 pending challans of Rs 2.60L impounded in Gurugram

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Gurugram, Updated At : 11:52 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A traffic policemen with the impounded bike in Gurugram.
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The Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a motorcycle that had 80 pending challans amounting to Rs 2.60 lakh. The vehicle was seized during a checking drive at Agrasen Chowk near Sadar Bazaar on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Gurugram Traffic Police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of these drives, action is being taken against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their pending challans for a long period, in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Vehicle owners are also being informed about their pending challans and advised to ensure timely payment.

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On Tuesday, Zonal Officer, Agrasen Chowk, ASI Pritam, along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive. During checking, a motorcycle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce the vehicle documents. However, the rider failed to produce any documents.

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“During verification, it was found that 80 challans were pending against the motorcycle under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, involving a total fine amount of Rs 2,60,000. Most of the pending challans were related to violations such as driving without a helmet, without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and without a number plate, among other violations. In accordance with the law, necessary action was taken due to the pending challans, and the Gurugram Traffic Police impounded the motorcycle and parked it at the designated parking facility,” said a senior traffic police officer.

“Gurugram Traffic Police appeals to all vehicle owners and drivers to follow traffic rules, keep all necessary vehicle documents updated, including valid insurance and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and ensure timely payment of pending challans. Compliance with traffic rules is essential for the safety of motorists as well as other road users,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram traffic police.

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