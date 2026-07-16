​Moving car catches fire in Gurugram

A moving Hyundai i10 car suddenly caught fire on the Delhi-bound carriageway, a short distance from the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway on Thursday afternoon. Within moments, the vehicle turned into a ball of fire.

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Displaying presence of mind, the driver managed to escape the car in time and save his life. Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control after about half an hour of effort with the help of the police but traffic on the expressway was disrupted for some time.

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According to the police, a Hyundai i10 car suddenly caught fire while moving along the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway this afternoon. A traffic police patrol team approaching from behind spotted the burning vehicle, immediately rushed to the scene, and brought the situation under control. Traffic on the expressway was disrupted for a while. The police personnel assisted the driver, directed nearby vehicles to move to a safe location, and informed the fire department.

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The traffic police personnel stopped a passing water tanker and attempted to extinguish the fire with its help. The fire was brought under control after about half an hour of effort, but by then, the car had been completely gutted. The police also restored the flow of traffic and cleared the jam at the scene. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident.

“The cause of the fire is not ascertained yet. Preliminary investigations suggest extreme heat, vehicle overheating, or a short circuit in the wiring as possible causes. The actual cause will only be revealed following a technical investigation,” said a senior police officer.