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Home / Gurugram / Moving car catches fire on Sohna elevated road, driver has narrow escape

Moving car catches fire on Sohna elevated road, driver has narrow escape

The vehicle was travelling from Sohna towards Gurugram when the fire broke out

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:11 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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After the car crossed the toll plaza and ascended the flyover, the driver noticed smoke rising from the bonnet a short distance ahead. Tribune photo
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A car suddenly caught fire while moving on the Sohna elevated road near Bhondsi village on Thursday. The vehicle was travelling from Sohna towards Gurugram when the fire broke out.

The fire department was alerted and a team arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control after a struggle. A senior fire officer said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

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According to fire officials, a man was driving his Honda City car from Sohna towards Gurugram on Thursday morning. After the car crossed the toll plaza and ascended the flyover, the driver noticed smoke rising from the bonnet a short distance ahead. He immediately pulled the vehicle over to the side.

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As soon as he stepped out, flames erupted from the car and within moments, the vehicle was engulfed in fire. The driver narrowly escaped. The fire department was informed and the team reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

“Preliminary assessment suggests the fire was caused by a short circuit or overheating. The fire was completely extinguished but the car was gutted. The incident led to a long queue of vehicles, but the police team cleared the traffic jam shortly,” said Devender Kumar, Fire Officer, Sohna.

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