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Home / Gurugram / Moving dumper catches fire on Pataudi-Rewari road, driver escapes

Moving dumper catches fire on Pataudi-Rewari road, driver escapes

Driver jumps out in time as flames engulf cabin; front section of vehicle gutted

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:34 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The dumper caught fire while moving on the Pataudi-Rewari road
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A moving dumper suddenly caught fire on the Pataudi-Rewari road on Monday morning. Within moments, the fire intensified, turning the vehicle into a ball of flames. Fortunately, the driver acted with presence of mind. He pulled the dumper to the side and jumped out just in time, narrowly escaping with his life.

According to eyewitnesses, the dumper was speeding from Pataudi towards Rewari on the Pataudi-Rewari road on Monday. Suddenly, smoke began billowing from the engine. Before the driver could even grasp the situation, flames erupted from beneath the cabin. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the cabin and the front section of the dumper within minutes, but the driver jumped out in time and narrowly escaped. Motorists passing by on the highway alerted the police and the fire department about the incident.

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After receiving the information, a fire tender and a police team arrived at the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after a struggle, but by then, the front section of the dumper had been completely gutted.

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Traffic on the Pataudi-Rewari road was disrupted for a while due to the incident. The police had the damaged dumper removed from the road with the help of a crane.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause of the fire. We are also investigating other possible causes,” said a senior police officer.

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