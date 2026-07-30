MP Bhatia raises demand for Gurugram HC Bench in Rajya Sabha; Congress renews call

Member of Parliament Sanjay Bhatia on Thursday raised the demand for a Circuit Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Gurugram during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, calling it a crucial step towards judicial decentralisation and ease of doing business in South Haryana.

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Bhatia told the House that with the high court functioning only from Chandigarh, litigants, advocates, MSMEs and corporate establishments from Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal, Rewari and Mahendragarh are compelled to travel there for every high court matter, adding to litigation costs, travel time and opportunity losses. He said Gurugram’s emergence as a leading IT hub, corporate and financial services centre and industrial base generates a large volume of commercial disputes, labour matters, land acquisition cases, arbitration proceedings, tax litigation and insolvency cases, strengthening the case for a Bench in the city.

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The MP pointed to the recently inaugurated Tower of Justice in Gurugram’s new district judiciary complex with modern courtrooms and e-court facilities as ready-made infrastructure that could anchor a Circuit Bench. Invoking Article 39A on equal access to justice and the right to speedy trial under Article 21, Bhatia termed judicial decentralisation a constitutional imperative rather than an administrative choice, and urged the Centre to commission a feasibility study in consultation with the Haryana government and the High Court.

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The demand is far from new. Congress leader and former four-term MLA Rao Dan Singh had earlier written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking that a Gurugram Bench be announced around the July 12 inauguration of the Tower of Justice, which the CJI attended. In his letter, Singh said South Haryana litigants currently spend six to seven hours travelling to Chandigarh and described the Bench as a long-standing demand of the Bar and the people of the region, one that the new judicial complex now has the infrastructure to support.

With both a sitting MP and the Congress now pressing the demand through separate channels — one on the floor of Parliament, the other through direct representation to the CJI — the issue is gaining political traction across party lines, keeping up pressure on the Centre and the high court to act on a decades-old grievance of South Haryana’s legal fraternity.