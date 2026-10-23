MCG installs ultrasonic smart water meters in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated a pilot project to install smart water meters in Sector 45 as part of an effort to modernise and streamline the water supply system. Under the initiative, ultrasonic smart water meters have been installed in the sector. The pilot project will serve as a stepping stone for the broader implementation of smart water meters.

A senior MCG official said ultrasonic smart water meters represented a step towards adopting modern technology to replace traditional water meters. The initiative aims to explore possibilities for improving measurement systems related to water supply and consumption.

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The Municipal Corporation has issued a work order for the installation of smart water meters. This includes the supply and installation of ultrasonic smart water meters for domestic consumers, as well as the provision of handheld units for data collection. According to the work order, the scheduled period for execution and installation is from October 15 to December 14, 2026. The work under the project is required to be carried out in accordance with the specified quality standards and stipulated terms and conditions.

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“The initiative by the MCG to install smart water meters represents a significant step towards technical improvements in the water supply system. Efforts are under way to make the measurement of water consumption more systematic through modern metering systems. This endeavour by the Municipal Corporation is part of a broader move to enhance water management frameworks and integrate technical solutions into civic services,” said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.