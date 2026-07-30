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Home / Gurugram / Namo Bharat RRTS extended to Rajasthan's Behror, a Boost for south Haryana's mobility

Namo Bharat RRTS extended to Rajasthan's Behror, a Boost for south Haryana's mobility

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:51 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, currently being built from Sarai Kale Khan to Bawal via Gurugram, will now extend further into Rajasthan up to Behror, with the Public Investment Board (PIB) clearing the extension proposal.

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Gurugram MP and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said that it was a result of a consistent fight for the network that is set to transform South Haryana's mobility.

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According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MRTS-I division) on July 9, the ministry forwarded a PIB Note — prepared after incorporating comments from the Department of Expenditure and other stakeholder ministries — for the Bawal-Behror extension, based on a supplementary Detailed Project Report submitted by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on May 9.

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Singh said the extension file was sent for financial approval this July, and the Centre has now cleared it. The corridor will add roughly 11 km in Haryana and 25 km in Rajasthan, with four new stations between Bawal and Behror to be covered in 24 minutes.

The extension is expected to raise the project cost by approximately Rs 8,000 crore. The MP recalled that the RRTS corridor had originally been approved up to Neemrana-Behror years ago, but was subsequently scaled back — first to Dharuhera, then to Bawal — prompting sustained demands from social organisations and residents in Rajasthan to restore the Behror extension.

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Singh said the move follows discussions at a recent NCR Planning Board meeting and will benefit thousands of workers employed in the Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror industrial belt. The Centre, he said, factored in the upcoming logistics hub at Nangal Chaudhary, planned expansion of IMT Bawal, and growth of the Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana Investment Region while approving the extension.

A tale of three corridors Namo Bharat RRTS was originally cleared as three priority corridors by NCRTC in 2019 — Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat, and Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror)-Alwar. The Meerut corridor is now fully operational. The Panipat corridor’s DPR was cleared by the Haryana government in 2020 and is with the Centre for final approval, with NCRTC having already conducted drone and soil surveys for a further Karnal extension.

The Gurugram-Alwar corridor, by contrast, has seen its scope repeatedly trimmed — from the originally sanctioned Neemrana-Behror stretch down to Dharuhera, then further to Bawal — even as, according to NCRPB projections, it is projected to carry the highest ridership of the three corridors by 2041, at 15.1 lakh commuters daily, ahead of Meerut’s 11.4 lakh and Panipat’s 9.83 lakh. Rao Inderjit Singh’s push, backed by demands from Rajasthan’s industrial belt, now aims to restore the corridor to its original Behror terminus.

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