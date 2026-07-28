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Home / Gurugram / Narsinghpur beats decade-long waterlogging; Gurugram hotspots drop from 7 to 6

Narsinghpur beats decade-long waterlogging; Gurugram hotspots drop from 7 to 6

GMDA says vulnerable spots reduced from 90 to six after new drain resolves chronic trouble area

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:39 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A waterlogged street. File
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Narsinghpur stayed dry throughout Tuesday’s rain, even as Sheetla Mata Road emerged as the Gurugram’s new problem spot, officials said.

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Key locations including Narsinghpur, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), AIT Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Medanta Road, Tau Devi Lal Stadium and Dhanwapur remained free of major waterlogging on Tuesday, as rain lashed the city throughout the day.

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Gurugram tehsil recorded 35 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm, while Sohna received the highest at 86 mm, followed by Farukh Nagar at 56 mm and Wazirabad at 49 mm. Kadipur and Harsaru each logged 27 mm, Manesar 21 mm and Badshahpur and Pataudi 8 mm each.

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Officials attributed Narsinghpur’s turnaround to a newly built 700-metre stormwater drain linked to the Leg-III Badshahpur drain, which held up through Tuesday’s spell.

With Narsinghpur off the list, Gurugram Metropolitan Area (GMDA)’s count of vulnerable spots has fallen to six — Khandsa Chowk, Jwala Mill Road, Sector 28 near Chakkarpur, Laxman Vihar, Sheetla Mata Road and Krishna Chowk.

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Of these, Sheetla Mata Road has emerged as the most concerning, with officials pointing to sewage from Rajiv Nagar overflowing into the stormwater drain as the key trigger.

GMDA and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are set to hold a joint meeting on Wednesday to work out a fix for the remaining hotspots, with officials hopeful the issue will be resolved within this monsoon season itself.

GMDA CEO P.C. Meena said the number of vulnerable spots had come down from around 90 to seven, and had dropped further to six with Narsinghpur’s resolution.

“We have managed to bring down the vulnerable spots from around 90 to seven, and Narsinghpur now stands resolved after the new drain worked exactly as designed. The remaining six locations have been identified, and we expect these to be fixed within a day or two,” Meena said.

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said the state had worked through the year to break the city’s annual waterlogging cycle.

“Gurugram has worked round the year to break the annual cycle of waterlogging, and we have so far managed to achieve success. There are no band-aid solutions — key structural, on-ground work is being done to ensure the city remains waterlogging-free through the monsoons,” Goel said.

Officials said Gurugram had remained largely flash-flood free this monsoon, including through Tuesday’s spell, with water draining out within two hours at most locations. There were no major road closures, infrastructure damage or casualties reported during the day’s rain.

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