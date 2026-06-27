New rail connectivity to make Char Dham travel quicker for NCR pilgrims
Proposed Namo Bharat extension & under-construction Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line to reduce travel time to just 5–6 hours
The dream of a seamless, high-speed journey from the National Capital Region (NCR) to the gateway of the Himalayas is becoming a reality. For residents of Gurugram and the wider NCR, the traditionally long and challenging journey to the Char Dham is set to be transformed, with travel time to the Himalayan foothills expected to shrink to just 5-6 hours.
This major infrastructure upgrade is being driven by the integration of two landmark projects: the proposed extension of the Namo Bharat (Regional Rapid Transit System) and the under-construction Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line.
Saving more than 7 hours
The proposed connectivity overhaul will replace time-consuming road journeys with semi-high-speed rail travel, reducing the overall travel time by approximately 7 hours. Commuters from Gurugram, Faridabad and other parts of the NCR will be able to access the high-speed network through integrated transit hubs in Delhi, ensuring a faster and more convenient journey to Uttarakhand.
Namo Bharat extension
The proposed 150-km extension of the RRTS corridor from Modipuram (Meerut) to Lakshman Jhula (Rishikesh) has received in-principle approval. Designed for speeds of up to 160 km/h, the corridor will bypass congested road routes and provide faster, more reliable connectivity for pilgrims and other travellers from Gurugram and across the NCR.
Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line
This ambitious mountain railway project, featuring an extensive network of 17 tunnels and 35 bridges, is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by late 2028. It will serve as the vital link between the plains and the deeper Himalayan terrain, reducing the travel time for this leg from over 6 hours to just 2 to 2.5 hours.
As these projects progress, they promise to simplify the spiritual journey for millions and significantly boost regional tourism and economic development.
Projected travel time reduction
Route Current travel time Projected travel time
Delhi NCR to Rishikesh 5–6 hours 2.5–3 hours
Rishikesh to Karnaprayag 5–6 hours 2–2.5 hours
Total 11–13 hours 5–6 hours