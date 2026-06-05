New substation to boost power supply in Manesar industrial hub

Industrial units in Manesar, a key economic hub of Haryana, are set to receive a major boost in infrastructure with the commencement of a new 66/11 kV power substation. The project, being executed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) at an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore, aims at resolving the persistent and long-standing issue of power outages, voltage fluctuations and grid tripping that have hampered manufacturing productivity in the region.

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Located in Sector 8 of the industrial model township (IMT), the new facility is designed to significantly reduce the load on existing power infrastructure. Once operational, it is expected to provide stable, uninterrupted electricity to sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, and 8. The initiative is part of a broader effort by the HSIIDC’s power wing to fortify the area’s electrical grid, following the integration of these sectors into an underground cabling network connected to the 220 kV substation at the Technology Park.

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For entrepreneurs in Manesar, this development comes as a much-needed reprieve. Over the years, the industrial belt has frequently grappled with power instability, particularly during the sweltering summer months. Factory owners have long complained that frequent, unscheduled power cuts and voltage volatility not only disrupt manufacturing schedules but also lead to machinery damage and increased operational costs. In the past, industrial associations have highlighted how such outages force businesses to rely heavily on diesel generator sets, which are not only cost-prohibitive due to volatile fuel prices but also ecologically unsustainable for long-term production.

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The struggle with power reliability has often been a point of contention for MSMEs, which are particularly vulnerable to supply chain delays caused by production stoppages. Previous summers have seen industrialists who were forced to curtail operations or scramble to maintain productivity during peak heatwaves, with some even reporting that minor weather events—such as light rain or gusty winds—could trigger widespread system failures.

By strengthening the foundation of power infrastructure, the HSIIDC intends to move beyond temporary fixes and address the root causes of grid instability. Officials have expressed confidence that this new substation, combined with the ongoing modernisation of the distribution network, will ensure a more robust energy supply for the region.

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For the thriving industrial community of Manesar, the project represents a vital step towards creating a reliable environment that supports growth, minimises wastage, and keeps the engines of production running without the looming fear of sudden, disruptive blackouts.