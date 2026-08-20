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Home / Gurugram / Newborn found abandoned at Gurugram temple

Newborn found abandoned at Gurugram temple

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:15 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A three-day-old newborn baby was found at the Baba Bhishmadas Temple in Manesar on Wednesday morning. The infant had apparently been abandoned within the temple premises.

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Locals suspect that the child’s family left him at the temple late at night. When the priest and devotees arrived in the morning, they found the baby crying.

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The Manesar police reached the spot. They took the child into their care and immediately admitted him to a nearby hospital. Doctors said the child was healthy and had sustained no injuries. The police are investigating the matter.

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“Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the relative who abandoned the child. If the relatives do not come forward, the child will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in accordance with the rules,” a senior police officer said.

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