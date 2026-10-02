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Home / Gurugram / 'No compromise on infra, sanitation': Haryana CM demands time-bound civic action from Gurugram officials

'No compromise on infra, sanitation': Haryana CM demands time-bound civic action from Gurugram officials

Chief Minister Saini also made it clear that top officials will have to bear the brunt for any lapses or lack of execution

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:35 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said residents facing any infrastructure problem, should reach out to the authorities and it will be heard. File
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‘No compromise on infrastructure, sanitation and civic quality in Gurugram’ — this was the blunt message from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to senior officials on Friday, as he ordered them to set deadlines and deliver.

It is no longer enough to say ‘we will do it,’ officials must now say by ‘when.’

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Calling Gurugram ‘face’ of Haryana, the Chief Minister also made it clear that top officials will have to bear the brunt for any lapses or lack of execution. Accountability, he stressed, was non-negotiable and excuses were off the table.

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Chairing a high-level meeting, which is currently underway, Saini has asked the officials present, including Chief Principal Secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar, Principal Advisor (Urban Development) DS Dhesi, GMDA CEO PC Meena, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh and Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, to chalk out clear deliverables with fixed timelines.

The city has barely emerged from monsoon waterlogging chaos, and winter now brings a fresh test: air pollution. Saini, who has personally overseen pollution control since last year, wants it tackled head-on this season.

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He also came down hard on construction and demolition (C&D) waste. With reports of malba being dumped across Gurugram reaching him, the CM asked officials to act firmly against violators.

"Gurugram is the face of Haryana. While the standing instructions are for the entire state, the government will have zero tolerance for civic lapses in the city. Concerned officials will be taken to task. We will attach deadlines to the deliverables, executable plans have to be drawn up, and they have to be carried out. The government will provide all necessary support," said Saini.

Residents facing any infrastructure problem, he added, should reach out to the authorities and will be heard.

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