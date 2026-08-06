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Home / Gurugram / No driving licence, no insurance liability: Tribunal orders owner, driver to pay up

No driving licence, no insurance liability: Tribunal orders owner, driver to pay up

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Gurugram, Updated At : 12:46 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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While delivering a verdict in a road accident compensation case, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Gurugram, has absolved the insurance company of liability after finding that the car driver did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

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The tribunal directed the vehicle owner and the driver to jointly pay compensation of Rs 21.30 lakh to the victim’s family, along with 9 per cent annual interest.

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According to police, the accident took place on the evening of March 13, 2024, when Deepak Tiwari (19) was travelling on his motorcycle from Naurangpur towards Rampura. Near Mittal Farm House, a speeding car, allegedly being driven rashly and negligently, collided with his motorcycle from the opposite direction.

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Deepak sustained critical injuries and was initially taken to a private hospital before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment on March 17, 2024.

An FIR was registered against the car driver. During the investigation, police invoked Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the driver, along with relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The chargesheet also recorded that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

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Considering it a violation of the insurance policy terms, the tribunal exempted the insurance company from liability and placed the responsibility for paying compensation entirely on the vehicle owner and driver.

In the order passed by Presiding Officer Narendra Sura, the Tribunal awarded Rs 20.42 lakh to Brijbala, mother of the deceased, while his sisters, Priya Tiwari and Mansi, were awarded Rs 44,000 each.

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