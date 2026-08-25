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Home / Gurugram / No new petrol, diesel goods vehicle registrations in Gurugram, NCR from July 2027: CAQM

No new petrol, diesel goods vehicle registrations in Gurugram, NCR from July 2027: CAQM

Delhi will implement the rule first from January 1, 2027, followed six months later by Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:04 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Gurugram’s delivery vans and small commercial transport vehicles are set to undergo a major transition under a phased directive issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Beginning July 1, 2027, the registration of new petrol, diesel and CNG-powered light goods vehicles will no longer be permitted in the city.

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The restriction covers light and medium goods carriers weighing up to 7,500 kg — including delivery vans, mini-trucks and cargo vehicles widely used by e-commerce firms, courier services and small businesses. Heavy commercial vehicles are exempt from the order.

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Delhi will implement the rule first from January 1, 2027, followed six months later by Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The remaining NCR districts will adopt the measure by 2028.

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After the cut-off date, only electric light goods vehicles will be eligible for registration. While electric vehicles are expected to lower operating costs in the long run, small transporters and local logistics operators in Gurugram are likely to face higher upfront investment costs. Larger logistics companies, with greater financial capacity, are expected to adapt more quickly, potentially putting smaller fleet owners at a disadvantage.

The impact is expected to be significant across south Haryana’s industrial corridor. Gurugram’s auto-component manufacturers, MSMEs reliant on daily cargo movement, and Faridabad’s industrial clusters depend heavily on light goods vehicles for transporting raw materials and finished products. Industrial hubs in Rewari, Dharuhera and Bawal, as well as emerging warehousing centres in Nuh, may also face challenges, particularly where businesses operate on narrow margins and continue to use ageing diesel fleets.

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A representative of a local industrial association said the transition should be phased carefully, stressing that the government must prevent disruptions to transport and logistics that could adversely affect industry.

However, the effectiveness of the new policy may ultimately depend on enforcement. Petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years have been prohibited from operating in Gurugram since 2015 under Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal directions. Despite this, Gurugram traffic police have previously acknowledged the absence of a comprehensive count of such vehicles still on the roads, relying largely on periodic impoundment drives near Rajiv Chowk. Automated camera systems intended to identify such vehicles at fuel stations were also introduced years later than planned.

With air quality in Gurugram remaining in the “poor” to “severe” category for nearly half the year, transport continues to be identified as a major contributor to pollution. Whether the latest measure delivers meaningful improvements in air quality or becomes another difficult-to-enforce regulation will largely depend on the city’s ability to implement it effectively.

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