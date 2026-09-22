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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram tightens construction and demolition waste rules; no Occupancy Certificate without disposal proof

Gurugram tightens construction and demolition waste rules; no Occupancy Certificate without disposal proof

In two separate orders issued with immediate effect, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has tightened compliance with the Environment (Construction and Demolition Waste) Management Rules, 2025

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:38 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Anyone seeking building plan approval for a plot measuring 200 square metres or more will have to declare their estimated quantity of demolition waste in advance.
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has tightened rules for construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, making proof of proper waste disposal a mandatory requirement for obtaining Occupancy Certificates (OCs) and Completion Certificates (CCs).

In two separate orders issued with immediate effect, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has tightened compliance with the Environment (Construction and Demolition Waste) Management Rules, 2025. One order covers building applicants and private developers, while the other extends similar requirements to government departments.

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Under the first order, anyone seeking building plan approval for a plot measuring 200 square metres or more will have to declare their estimated quantity of demolition waste in advance and deposit the waste at the MCG's authorised facility at Basai before construction begins.

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An applicant will have to submit a portal-verified receipt confirmning their deposit to obtain an OC or CC. The MCG said it will also have the power to verify these proofs through site inspections.

Larger projects will face additional requirements. Projects with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more will have to submit an integrated waste management plan for MCG approval and ensure that a rising share of processed waste is used in construction.

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For buildings, the utilisation target will start at 5 per cent this year and rise to 25 per cent by 2030-31. For roads, the target will eventually reach 15 per cent.

In a companion order, the MCG has brought all government projects, including those of the Central Government, under the category of "producer-equivalent", irrespective of their size.

This means even smaller government projects will have to comply with the same waste-utilisation targets and deposit C&D waste at the authorised Basai facility.

The order has also set deadlines for clearing waste generated during public works. Waste from Right of Way repairs will have to be removed within 48 hours, while waste generated during sewer, water-line and road works must be cleared within 72 hours.

Any material obstructing traffic or blocking drains will have to be removed immediately. Waste dumped at unauthorised sites must be cleared within 24 hours.

The MCG has fixed a new processing charge of Rs 360 per metric tonne at the Basai facility. This will be in addition to the existing transportation rate of Rs 226 per cubic metre under the Haryana Schedule of Rates. Both charges will have to be factored into future tenders.

To enforce the rules, the MCG will set up a C&D Monitoring Cell under its Additional Commissioner (C&D). The cell will be backed by a Junior Engineer and two operators and will track compliance on its portal and flag violations for Environmental Compensation.

Serious breaches may also be referred to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) or the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which can invoke further penal action under the CAQM Act, 2021.

Both orders, dated September 21, have been sent to CAQM, the Urban Local Bodies Department, HSPCB, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the Deputy Commissioner's office and various utility departments, including DHBVNL, HVPNL and the PWD.

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