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Home / Gurugram / No occupancy certificate without ‘malba’ disposal proof in Gurugram

No occupancy certificate without ‘malba’ disposal proof in Gurugram

New rules cover private builders, govt projects

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:43 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The prescribed utilisation target for buildings will begin at 5 per cent.
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has made proof of construction and demolition (C&D) waste disposal mandatory for obtaining an Occupancy Certificate (OC) or Completion Certificate (CC), tightening compliance with the Environment (Construction and Demolition Waste) Management Rules, 2025.

In two orders issued with immediate effect, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has laid down new requirements for private builders and government departments.

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Under the first order, applicants seeking building plan approval for plots measuring 200 square metres or more will have to declare the estimated quantity of demolition waste and deposit it at the MCG-authorised facility at Basai before commencing construction.

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An OC or CC will be issued only after submission of a portal-verified receipt confirming the disposal of the waste. For larger projects, those having a built-up area of 20,000 sq m or more will have to submit a waste management plan for approval.

The prescribed utilisation target for buildings will begin at 5% this year and rise to 25% by 2030-31. For roads, the target will go up to 15%.

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Every project, including those of the Central Government, will be treated as “producer-equivalent”. Even small projects will have to meet the waste-utilisation targets and deposit the waste at Basai.

The order has also prescribed timelines for clearing waste generated during public works. Waste from Right of Way repairs will have to be cleared within 48 hours, while waste generated from sewer, water-line and road works will have to be removed within 72 hours.

Any waste obstructing traffic or drains will have to be removed immediately. The MCG has fixed a processing charge of Rs 360 per metric tonne at Basai. This will be in addition to the existing transport rate of Rs 226 per cubic metre under the Haryana Schedule of Rates.

The MCG will set up a C&D Monitoring Cell under its Additional Commissioner (C&D), supported by a JE and two operators. Violations may also be referred to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board or the Commission for Air Quality Management, which can initiate penal action under the CAQM Act, 2021.

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