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Home / Gurugram / Nuh back in spotlight over illegal hunting of migratory birds, 4 booked

Nuh back in spotlight over illegal hunting of migratory birds, 4 booked

Wildlife team catches the accused 'setting up' nets at Kotla-Akera lake; officials flag recurrence of illegal hunting reported last year

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 09:04 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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As winter visitors arrive, illegal bird trapping resurfaces in Nuh
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Nuh has once again come under scanner for the illegal hunting of migratory birds, with the Wildlife Department getting a case registered against four men for allegedly netting birds at the Kotla-Akera lake as winter visitors begin arriving.

Akera police have booked four named accused under the Wildlife Protection Act on the complaint of Wildlife Inspector Krishan Kumar, posted in the Gurugram-Faridabad region. All are residents of Akera village: Daud, Muzzi, Munna and Latif.

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According to the complaint, Kumar was patrolling the lake with his team on November 3 on a tip-off. The team allegedly saw the four setting up nets near the water. They fled towards the forest after spotting the officials. The wildlife department said the accused used to regularly trap local and migratory birds around the lake with nets. Kumar handed one net to the police present at the spot with his complaint.

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The police have registered a case under relevant sections. A police spokesperson said the probe is under way.

Nuh has emerged as an illegal migratory bird market yet again, with the problem resurfacing at the start of the season. This menace was also reported last year, pointing to a recurring problem and signalling that earlier complaints have not been addressed.

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The Kotla-Akera lake sees a large influx of migratory birds every winter, and also supports a good population of resident birds, officials said. The risk of illegal hunting rises in this season.

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