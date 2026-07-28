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Home / Gurugram / Nuh court convicts 2 men for life imprisonment in Rs 8 lakh ransom case

Nuh court convicts 2 men for life imprisonment in Rs 8 lakh ransom case

Convicts lured businessman from Maharashtra with fake business deal before abducting him

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:51 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The court of Nuh’s District and Sessions Judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg has sentenced two convicts to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old case of kidnapping and ransom of Rs 8 lakh.

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The court sentenced Mubarik, a resident of Chahalka village; and Ratiram, a resident of Paldi village in Nuh district, to life imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on both the convicts.

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According to the police, Sanjay Bhagchand Asawa, a businessman from Sangamner in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, lodged a complaint in August 2017 stating that an alleged businessman had offered to supply him with jumbo bags at low rates.

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The communication took place via an online trading platform called ‘IndiaMART’ and through WhatsApp.

The accused party invited Asawa to Haryana for inspecting the goods.

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He arrived in Haryana on August 9, 2017, when four individuals drove him to a farmhouse in Palla village, held him hostage, searched him, and took away his cash, mobile phone, and gold ring while demanding a large sum of money for his release.

The accused initially demanded Rs 20 lakh and threatened to kill him. After keeping him captive for an extended period amidst an atmosphere of fear and coercion, the accused agreed to a ransom of Rs 8 lakh.

The next day, the complainant called his son and asked him to arrange the money. After receiving the ransom amount, the accused released the victim and dropped him off on the national highway.

Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. The Nuh police immediately registered a case and during the investigation, identified and arrested the accused.

“The trial in the case continued in court for nearly nine years, during which the police presented various evidences and witnesses. Following the conclusion of the trial, District and Sessions Judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg convicted both accused on Monday. Subsequently, while pronouncing the sentence on Tuesday, the court sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed fines,” said the spokesperson of Nuh police.

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