Nuh gears up for Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra with multi-layered security

With the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra set to be taken out on Monday, the first Monday of Sawan, the Nuh district administration and police said on Sunday that all arrangements for its peaceful and secure conduct had been finalised, with nearly 2,000 police personnel deployed across the district.

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IG (South Range, Rewari) O.P. Narwal, along with Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani, SP Dr Arpit Jain, and nodal officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti, led a flag march on Sunday along the yatra route, from Nalhadeshwar Temple in Nuh to Jhirkeshwar Temple in Ferozepur Jhirka and Singeshwar Temple in Singar, Punhana.

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Speaking to reporters, IG Narwal said extensive security arrangements had been made to maintain law and order during the yatra and that no miscreants would be allowed to disturb the atmosphere. Besides the police personnel on the ground, 13 DSPs will be deployed across different sectors to continuously monitor the security situation. Additional reserve forces have also been kept on standby in Rewari and other districts for immediate deployment, if required.

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Deputy Commissioner Pilani said the administration had appointed 19 duty magistrates for the yatra, with eight more kept in reserve. He clarified that no decision had been taken to suspend internet services in the district. However, meat shops along the yatra route will remain closed on the administration’s orders.

Drinking water arrangements have been made at multiple points along the route, and a helpline number (01267-274610) has been set up at the Mini Secretariat to assist residents.

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The district administration has also imposed a temporary ban under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, on the sale of petrol and diesel in open bottles, cans or other containers. The restriction will remain in force from 6 am on August 1 to midnight on August 3. However, diesel supply to generators at mobile towers and other essential services has been exempted.

Superintendent of Police Jain also issued an advisory for heavy vehicle drivers, directing traffic between Alwar, Sohna, Gurugram and Ferozepur Jhirka to be diverted via the KMP Expressway and the Mumbai Expressway until the yatra concludes.