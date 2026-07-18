Nursing student found dead in Gurugram’s Dhankot Canal, family alleges foul play

A 21-year-old final-year BSc Nursing student from SGT University was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His body was recovered from Dhankot Canal. Suspecting foul play, the family has demanded an impartial investigation. A postmortem examination was conducted by a medical board, and viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis.

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According to police, the deceased was identified as Mohan, a resident of Hindol village in Charkhi Dadri. He was a final-year BSc Nursing student at SGT University. Police said Mohan left home on Thursday evening with his friends Lavish, Aryan, Tarun, and Himanshu. It is alleged that they consumed alcohol and later went to Dhankot Canal. While his friends returned home late that night, they did not inform Mohan’s family about his whereabouts. His body was later recovered from the canal.

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During questioning, the friends told police that Mohan, while under the influence of alcohol, entered the canal to bathe and drowned. However, Mohan’s father, Yogesh Kumar, rejected this version. He alleged that his son was assaulted before his body was dumped in the canal and has demanded a thorough probe.

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At the family’s request, a postmortem examination was conducted by a medical board. A board member said no external injury marks were found on the body. However, viscera samples have been sent for examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“The matter is being investigated from every angle. Whether this was an accident or a case of murder will be clear only after the forensic report and completion of the investigation. We are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the canal. A detailed probe is underway,” a senior police officer said.