Old Delhi Road stretch in Gurugram to remain closed from October 23 to 27

A stretch of Old Delhi Road, from the Major Sushila Marg turn towards Atul Kataria Chowk, will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 8 pm on October 23 to 5 pm on October 27 to facilitate construction work by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The GMDA has issued a public notice announcing the closure.

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According to the notice, the closure is required for the construction of an RCC box-type precast culvert and a box-type drain at Master Storm Water Drain Leg-1 on Old Delhi Road in Gurugram.

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“In view of the road becoming closer, commuters and the general public are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes during the closure period to avoid inconvenience. The general public is requested to cooperate with the concerned authorities and follow the traffic directions issued by the Traffic Police during the execution of the work. The inconvenience caused is regretted”, the notice read.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic directions issued by the Traffic Police during the closure period.