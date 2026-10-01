Old Gurugram Metro Phase 2 approved: Sector 9 to Cyber City — here are the stations on the route

The Haryana Government has cleared the tender for the second phase of the Old Gurugram Metro, paving the way for a 15.3-km corridor that will connect the Sector 9 station with DLF Cyber City. The phase is estimated to cost about Rs 1,662 crore.

With the final approval in place, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is expected to float the tender as early as next week. Officials are hopeful it will be issued before Navratri. The approval comes as work on the first phase of the Old Gurugram Metro line is already under way at full pace.

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Once complete, the new stretch is expected to place the older part of the city on a par with New Gurugram in terms of metro connectivity, a long-standing demand of residents of the old city's sectors and colonies.

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Stations on the corridor

Stations planned on the Phase 2 route include Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Railway Station, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Sector 21, Udyog Vihar Phase 1 and DLF Cyber City.

The alignment runs through some of Gurugram's densest residential pockets and links them to the Udyog Vihar and Cyber City employment hubs. This should cut commute times for thousands of office-goers who currently depend on roads, autos and private vehicles.

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Underpasses, flyovers planned

Alongside the metro line, officials are also planning several grade-separated road works along the route. GMRL is working on underpasses from Sector 5 up to Sheetla Mata Road and on Bajghera Road. A double-decker flyover is also planned from Sushil Ansal Marg towards Old Delhi Road.

These works are aimed at easing congestion on arterial roads that will see heavy construction activity as the metro viaduct comes up. Traffic management during the construction phase is likely to be a key challenge for the civic agencies, given the narrow carriageways and dense settlements in several stretches.

What next

After the tender is floated, bids will be invited and evaluated before the contract is awarded. The construction timeline will be known only once the work is allotted. Residents and commuter groups have been pressing for faster execution of the Old Gurugram Metro project, which has seen repeated delays in the past.

The Old Gurugram Metro is part of the state's plan to expand urban rail across Gurugram and improve last-mile connectivity in the Millennium City.