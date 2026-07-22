DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Opposition Leaders protest outside Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after being denied permission to meet Wangchuk

Opposition Leaders protest outside Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after being denied permission to meet Wangchuk

‘The government does not want Wangchuk to break his fast; they want to end his life,’ alleges AAP leader Sanjay Singh

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:22 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, speaks to the media outside Medanta Hospital on Wangchuk's health, in Gurugram, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Tensions flared in Gurugram on Wednesday evening after AAP MP Sanjay Singh, along with 15 opposition MPs, attempted to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital. Wangchuk, who had been on a fast for the past 25 days in support of student rights, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday following health complications.

Advertisement

Police blocked the opposition leaders at the hospital entrance, leading to a heated argument between Sanjay Singh and security personnel. Prevented from going inside, the MPs staged a sit-in protest directly at the hospital gates. Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali, joined the protesting leaders and revealed that Sonam had written a formal letter to the central government outlining his key demands and conditions for ending his fast. “The government must accept these demands,” she urged.

Advertisement

Among Wangchuk’s primary demands is fair compensation for the families of students who died by suicide due to examination paper leaks.

Advertisement

The standoff at the hospital lasted about an hour before the medical team treating Wangchuk arrived at the spot. Citing strict medical protocols, doctors clarified that only direct blood relatives were permitted to visit the activist, who remains under intensive care in the ICU. Medical bulletins confirmed that while Wangchuk is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, his vital signs including blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen levels are currently stable, and he remains fully conscious.

Following the medical update, the MPs dispersed. However, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged political motives, claiming, “The government does not want Wangchuk to break his fast; they want to end his life.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ripple effects of Wangchuk’s shift to Gurugram reached local politics. Fearing widespread protests, Haryana Police placed over ten senior Congress leaders, including Urban District President Pankaj Dawar, under house arrest late at night, issuing written notices warning them against marching toward Medanta Hospital.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts