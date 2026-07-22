Opposition Leaders protest outside Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after being denied permission to meet Wangchuk

Tensions flared in Gurugram on Wednesday evening after AAP MP Sanjay Singh, along with 15 opposition MPs, attempted to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital. Wangchuk, who had been on a fast for the past 25 days in support of student rights, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday following health complications.

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Police blocked the opposition leaders at the hospital entrance, leading to a heated argument between Sanjay Singh and security personnel. Prevented from going inside, the MPs staged a sit-in protest directly at the hospital gates. Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali, joined the protesting leaders and revealed that Sonam had written a formal letter to the central government outlining his key demands and conditions for ending his fast. “The government must accept these demands,” she urged.

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Among Wangchuk’s primary demands is fair compensation for the families of students who died by suicide due to examination paper leaks.

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The standoff at the hospital lasted about an hour before the medical team treating Wangchuk arrived at the spot. Citing strict medical protocols, doctors clarified that only direct blood relatives were permitted to visit the activist, who remains under intensive care in the ICU. Medical bulletins confirmed that while Wangchuk is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, his vital signs including blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen levels are currently stable, and he remains fully conscious.

Following the medical update, the MPs dispersed. However, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged political motives, claiming, “The government does not want Wangchuk to break his fast; they want to end his life.”

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Meanwhile, the ripple effects of Wangchuk’s shift to Gurugram reached local politics. Fearing widespread protests, Haryana Police placed over ten senior Congress leaders, including Urban District President Pankaj Dawar, under house arrest late at night, issuing written notices warning them against marching toward Medanta Hospital.