Orris Infrastructure, directors booked over land deal fraud in Gurugram village

Gurugram police have registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Orris Infrastructure Private Limited, its directors — Vijay Gupta and Amit Gupta — and authorised signatory Jitender Singh over allegations of fraud in a land collaboration agreement involving agricultural land in Badha village near Manesar.

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The FIR was registered at Khedki Daula police station on July 7 under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on the complaint of Ashwani Kumar, Rajpal and Krishan Kumar, legal heir of the late Anand Prakash. The complainants alleged that the builder dishonestly transferred some of the plots allotted to them to third parties despite earlier allotment letters issued in their favour.

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According to the complaint, the three families owned around three acres of agricultural land in Badha village and entered into a registered collaboration agreement with Orris Infrastructure in April 2010. Under the agreement, the developer was to allot 1,200 square yards of developed residential plots to each landowner in lieu of the land contributed for development. A subsequent memorandum executed in 2012 modified the liability for payment of external and internal development charges, making the builder responsible for those payments.

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The complainants stated that allotment letters for 15 plots in Woodview Residencies, Sector 89, were issued in November 2014 and one plot each was later substituted in April 2016 through fresh allotment letters. They further claimed that a settlement regarding plot areas was executed in June 2016, following which both sides made payments to reconcile differences in the allotted area.

Despite contractual obligations to hand over possession within five years, the complainants alleged that conveyance deeds were never executed. They claimed that the builder attributed the delay to the absence of a completion certificate from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). According to the FIR, the company also paid compensation in 2020 toward a six-year delay in handing over the plots.

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The dispute escalated after the complainants visited the project site in February this year and allegedly discovered that three plots — E-75, E-76 and D-84 — had been transferred to third parties, with construction underway on one of them. They further alleged that while possession letters for some plots were issued in March 2026, no conveyance deeds had been executed and the legal heirs of one allottee were denied possession of their allotted plots. The complainants also accused company officials of pressuring them to sign settlement agreements, alleging they were threatened with denial of conveyance deeds and possession if they refused.

“We have initiated an investigation into the matter. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said a senior police officer.

Despite several attempts, officials of Orris Infrastructure Private Limited could not be contacted.