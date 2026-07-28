Out on bail, Monu Manesar leads Gurugram yatra, says will join Nuh’s Jal Abhishek on August 3

Bajrang Dal activist and “celebrated” gau rakshak Monu Manesar made his first major public appearance in nearly two years on Monday, leading the “Gau Samman Aahwan Abhiyan” yatra in Gurugram. Manesar not only announced plans to re-strengthen and consolidate gau raksha groups, but also created a flutter by announcing his intention to participate in the Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 3 — the first Monday of Sawan — just days ahead of the third anniversary of the 2023 communal violence in the district.

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The yatra began at Kaman Sarai Ground and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Seers and religious heads who participated demanded a central “Gau Sewa Ministry” and a stringent national anti-cow-slaughter law. Police made elaborate security arrangements along the route.

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Manesar, whose real name is Mohit Yadav, was released on bail from Bharatpur Central Jail on March 8 this year after spending nearly two-and-a-half years in judicial custody. The Rajasthan High Court had granted him regular bail.

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He was arrested in September 2023 in connection with the killing of Nasir and Junaid, two cousins from Ghatmika village in Rajasthan. Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February 2023. The victims’ families had accused a group of cow vigilantes, including Manesar, of abducting and killing the duo on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

He was also named and briefly arrested in connection with a social media post during the 2023 Nuh riots, in which six people were killed after a VHP-led procession was attacked. Haryana Police later gave him a clean chit in that case.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Manesar said his focus now was on rebuilding cow-protection networks that he claimed had weakened during his absence. “Cattle smuggling has picked up again, and my priority is to consolidate our ranks across Haryana,” he said, adding that weekly programmes would be organised to mobilise youth in villages across the state. He also claimed he was coordinating with police to identify and act against unregistered persons falsely claiming to be gaurakshaks, alleging they had brought disrepute to genuine cow-protection volunteers.

The trial in the Nasir-Junaid murder case is still pending before a sessions court in Rajasthan.

His re-emergence comes at a sensitive juncture — barely a week before Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh, which falls close to the anniversary of the 2023 riots. Administration officials said the event would require heightened security given Manesar’s history in the district.