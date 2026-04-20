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Home / Gurugram / Over 300 encroachments cleared on Day 2 of Gurugram crackdown

Over 300 encroachments cleared on Day 2 of Gurugram crackdown

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:10 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Officials remove encroachments outside a shop in Gurugram.
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In one of the most extensive enforcement drives in recent months, the Town and Country Planning (Enforcement) Department on Saturday removed over 300 encroachments across Gurugram’s licensed colonies on the second day of its ongoing campaign, officials said.

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The large-scale operation, led by DTP (Enforcement) Amit Madholia, targeted violations on roads, green belts and public spaces, with bulldozers deployed to clear illegal structures, particularly along the Golf Course Road service lane where commercial spillover had encroached upon public land.

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According to official data, the crackdown saw the removal of over 290 encroachments from parks and green areas, more than 150 guard rooms and porta cabins, and upwards of 125 ramps and staircases. Authorities also dismantled over 150 boundary walls and fencing structures, 100 illegal gates and barriers, and more than 115 temporary shops, kiosks and sheds. In addition, DG sets, barricading and other unauthorised structures were cleared from multiple locations, while general encroachments were removed from outside more than 300 residential properties.

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The drive comes in the backdrop of directions issued by the Haryana Government following the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stay on the S+4 policy, prompting stricter enforcement of planning norms across the city.

Officials said action was carried out simultaneously in eight major licensed colonies through coordinated teams. In DLF Phase-1, the largest operation was conducted, covering nearly 30 lanes and 378 houses, where action was taken against more than 300 properties. Over 125 encroachments in green areas, including illegal parks, grills, brick walls and guard rooms, were demolished. Bulldozers were also used to clear encroachments linked to commercial activities operating out of residential premises along the Golf Course Road service road.

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In South City-1, teams removed 24 illegal structures, including guard rooms and advertisement boards, and issued warnings against unauthorised DG sets. Similar action was reported from Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok-3, Rosewood City, RD City, Vipul World and Suncity, where fencing, ramps, parking sheds, barriers and other encroachments were cleared.

Officials said prior notices had been issued urging residents to voluntarily remove violations, but strict action was taken in cases of non-compliance.

DTP (Enforcement) Amit Madholia said the campaign would continue in a phased manner across all licensed colonies. “Residents are advised to comply with planning norms and remove encroachments voluntarily. Strict action will be taken against violators,” he said.

Authorities said the sustained drive aims to restore public spaces and ensure planned urban development in Gurugram.

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