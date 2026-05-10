Over 74K cases settled in Lok Adalat

Over 74,000 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held in Gurugram on Saturday. An amount of Rs 10.84 crore was settled in these cases and people received swift and accessible justice through 21 benches. Apart from this, one special Lok Adalat bench was also established in the sub-divisions of Sohna and Pataudi.

Advertisement

The District Legal Services Authority, Gurugram, organised the National Lok Adalat on the District Court premises. The event was held under the direction of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA Gurugram Narendra Sura.

Advertisement

Nisha, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Gurugram, said 1,36,010 cases pending in various courts, including Sohna and Pataudi, and in the pre-litigation category, were presented at the National Lok Adalat. Of these, 74,633 cases were settled through mutual consent and agreement. A total of Rs 10,842,614 was settled in these cases.

Advertisement

“To assist the public, 10 helpdesks were also set up on the court premises, where paralegal volunteers provided necessary information and assistance. In addition, a special traffic helpdesk was established for the speedy resolution of traffic challans. This arrangement facilitated the public in obtaining information about their challans and obtaining prompt resolution,” she said.