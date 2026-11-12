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Home / Gurugram / Overflowing Tauru sewage treatment plant floods fields; farmers hit, sowing stalled

Overflowing Tauru sewage treatment plant floods fields; farmers hit, sowing stalled

Over 40 farmers of Jhamuwas village affected; mustard crop rots as dirty water reaches fields

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Tribune News Service
Tauru, Updated At : 07:46 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Sewage water overflows in fields
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Sewage overflowing from the Public Health Engineering Department’s sewage treatment plant (STP) on Bilaspur Road in Taoru has been flooding farmland for nearly six months, leaving farmers unable to sow their crops, farmers said.

Water from the plant, along with leakage from the drain constructed beyond it, is spilling into fields along the Pataudi Road-Bilaspur Road stretch. Farmers of Jhamuwas village are the worst affected.

Affected farmers said the drain from the plant was only two feet deep and frequently overflowed into their fields. They said it had not been cleaned for a long time and that the chambers and the drain were leaking at several places.

The farmers said they had barely completed sowing when the dirty water reached their crops. Mustard crops in several fields are rotting.

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Local farmer Harkesh said his field was submerged and that neither sowing nor cleaning was possible. He said farmers had built bunds higher than the wall to prevent water from reaching other fields, but this had not helped.

The farmers said they had repeatedly visited the STP premises and the offices of the Public Health Engineering Department. They had also lodged complaints with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), but no action had been taken. They alleged that officials had shown no seriousness towards the issue, triggering anger among villagers.

Public Health Department Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Abid said the matter was in his notice and was being resolved. He said an alternative arrangement to drain the water and ease the pressure on the existing drain was being worked out. Work to plug the leaks would begin soon, he added.

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The farmers said the problem had persisted for nearly six months and that more than 40 of them had been affected.

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