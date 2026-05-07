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Home / Gurugram / Patwari among 3 killed as truck collides with car in Gurugram

Patwari among 3 killed as truck collides with car in Gurugram

Truck driver flees after the accident, efforts on to nab him

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:04 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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The impact completely mangled the car, trapping all three occupants inside.
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Three people, including a patwari, were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on the Pachgaon-Jamalpur road in Bilaspur on Wednesday evening. The truck driver fled after abandoning the vehicle at the spot. Police registered an FIR and seized the truck.

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The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Kuldeep, 68-year-old Naval Singh and 70-year-old Samay Singh, all residents of Pukharpur village. Kuldeep was posted as a patwari with HSIIDC, Naval was a retired Army personnel and Samay was a farmer.

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According to police, the three had gone to Jamalpur for some work and were returning to Pukharpur when their car collided head-on with an oncoming truck near Mokalwas village. Kuldeep was driving the vehicle.

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The impact completely mangled the car, trapping all three occupants inside. Passersby alerted the police, pulled the victims out of the vehicle and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Eyewitnesses said the accident triggered a long traffic jam on Jamalpur Road. Amid the chaos, the truck driver managed to flee the scene.

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A senior police officer said the truck was registered in Daman and Diu and had arrived in Bilaspur carrying cargo.

“The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Thursday. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the truck driver,” said Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, the investigating officer.

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