The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a Special Court in a PMLA case cannot take cognizance of a complaint against a public servant, alleging an offence committed in the course of discharge of official functions or duties, without first affording him an opportunity to make assertions regarding the allegations and calling for and receiving a factual report from his departmental superior officer.

The Court declared both requirements under Section 223(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) mandatory conditions precedent, holding that their non-compliance rendered the cognizance order jurisdictionally invalid. The Bench also prescribed a 30-day deadline for submission of the superior officer's report, extendable by a maximum of 15 days for sufficient and compelling reasons.

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Safeguards applicable to PMLA complaints

Justice Sumeet Goel settled the question of applicability of Section 223(2) BNSS to prosecution complaints filed before PMLA Special Courts under Section 44(1)(b) of the PMLA. The Court held that the procedure under Chapter XVI of the BNSS applied to such complaints by virtue of Section 4(2) BNSS, read with Sections 46 and 65 of the PMLA.

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Justice Goel declared: “The procedure governing Criminal complaints provided for under Chapter XVI of the BNSS, including Section 223(2) BNSS, applies ex proprio vigore to prosecution complaint(s) filed before the Special Court under Section 44(1)(b) PMLA.”

Two mandatory requirements before cognizance

Explaining the scope of the protection, the Court held that Section 223(2) prescribed two cumulative requirements: an opportunity to the public servant to make assertions regarding the allegations and a factual report from his superior officer concerning the facts and circumstances of the case.

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The Court observed that the dual safeguard was intended to protect public servants against retaliatory or unsubstantiated litigation, reduce false complaints and prevent administrative machinery from being paralysed by prolonged, bad-faith proceedings.

Justice Goel held that these safeguards “are mandatory, condition-precedent” and that any order taking cognizance or issuing process without compliance was “jurisdictionally invalid, void-ab-initio and non-est in the eyes of the law.”

Prosecution sanction cannot replace factual report

Rejecting the contention that the prosecution sanction granted under Section 218 BNSS (earlier Section 197 CrPC) substantially satisfied the requirement, the Court held that the two safeguards operated independently and served different purposes.

While sanction was an executive decision permitting prosecution, the superior officer's report was intended to place an objective departmental account of the facts before the court. The report did not bind the judicial authority, which retained the discretion to independently assess the material and decide whether cognizance was warranted. The Court said it was not bound by the report's “findings, opinions, or conclusions”.

Justice Goel declared that sanction “does not dispense with, subsume or satisfy the distinct statutory requirement” of obtaining the superior officer's report. The Court further held that, where the statutory condition concerning the alleged offence being committed in the course of discharge of official functions or duties was met, Section 223(2) extended its protection to all persons falling within the definition of “public servant” under Section 2(28) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, irrespective of their designation, rank or mode of removal from office.

30 days to submit report; delay can invite action

Addressing the absence of a statutory timeline for submission of the report, Justice Goel said indefinite administrative delay could undermine the judicial process and the right to a speedy trial. The Court directed every superior officer to furnish the report “within a strict period of thirty (30) days” from receipt of the court's order.

The court concerned might grant a maximum extension of 15 days only upon sufficient and compelling cause. In case of failure or neglect, the court would be empowered to initiate appropriate action, “including penal and coercive measure(s)”, in accordance with law.

Cognizance order quashed, not prosecution on merits

The case arose from a prosecution complaint filed against a public servant and another in connection with alleged disproportionate assets. The Special Judge, Gurugram, had taken cognizance on April 23 and summoned both accused. The High Court found that the petitioner had been afforded an opportunity of hearing, but no report from his superior officer had been sought. It held that the Special Court ought to have obtained the report under Section 223(2)(b) BNSS. Consequently, the Court quashed the April 23 order and directed the Special Judge to pass a fresh order after complying with Section 223(2)(b). The order does not terminate the prosecution or decide the allegations on merits.