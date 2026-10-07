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Home / Gurugram / 'PM Modi's 25 years in office will be written in golden letters': Amit Shah in Gurugram

'PM Modi's 25 years in office will be written in golden letters': Amit Shah in Gurugram

The Union Home Minister was speaking at the Seva Jyoti Yatra programme in Gurugram

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:40 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Haryana CM Nayab Saini during the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha - Seva Jyoti Yatra', marking PM Narendra Modi's 25 years in public office, in Gurugram. (@NayabSainiBJP/X via PTI)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in office, first as Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, would be written in golden letters whenever the history of India is recorded. He was speaking at the Seva Jyoti Yatra programme in Gurugram.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, Shah described October 7 as a highly significant day in the history of Indian democracy. A man born into a poor family, he said, had carried crores of people along on the strength of his own merit and set a record of 25 unbroken years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were on stage as Shah lit the Seva Jyoti torch held by Saini. BJP workers from Gurugram and neighbouring districts turned up in large numbers.

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Shah termed the yatra a journey to lift the country out of poverty. He listed freedom from poverty, a secure India, the abrogation of Article 370, an end to Naxalism, the construction of the Ram Mandir and the Kashi Vishwanath temple, infrastructure development and the lifting of 25 crore people above the poverty line as milestones of this journey.

He said the gathering had just heard the Prime Minister. The Youth Seva Jyoti Yatra would then proceed to a chowk about 800 metres from the venue, where the torch would be installed.

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Irani's first Haryana visit

The event also marked the first Haryana appearance of Smriti Irani since she was named the party's Haryana in-charge. The BJP appointed her on September 23. She was earlier expected at a Bhiwani conference on September 27, but did not turn up. Subsequent reports suggested she would join the Seva Jyoti Yatra in Jind, but she arrived in Gurugram instead. Haryana BJP co-in-charge Bhola Singh accompanied her.

The Seva Jyoti Yatra is part of the BJP's outreach marking Modi's 25 years in public office. Party workers from across south Haryana were mobilised for the Gurugram leg.

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