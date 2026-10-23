Power crisis: 30-hour outages trigger late-night protests, water supply hit

A three-day strike by electricity department employees has disrupted power and water supplies in Gurugram, the hi-tech city. Several parts of the city have been without electricity for over 30 hours, making life extremely difficult for residents.

Residents have repeatedly tried contacting the control room and the authorities on their official numbers, but the lines are either busy or calls are being disconnected without any response.

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Such negligence at the administrative level has further fuelled public outrage. In key areas such as Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Daulatabad Flyover, Khandsa Road, Rajendra Park, and Farrukhnagar, hundreds of people took to the streets late at night. The agitated residents blocked main roads and raised slogans against the government and the administration. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene but faced significant difficulty in bringing the situation under control and clearing the traffic blockades.

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Traffic congestion on the roads stretched for several kilometers, causing significant difficulties for working people returning home late at night, as well as for vehicles providing essential services.

Daily life was affected by a power crisis in several areas, including Sector-9, Hari Nagar, Sector-10, IDC, Ashok Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Daulatabad, Basai, Garhi Harsaru, Dayanand Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Dhanwapur, Surya Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Khandsa, New Colony, Gurgaon Gaon, Bajghera, Bhimgarh Kheri, Rajendra Park, and Sheetla Colony. Due to the strike, people were forced to leave their homes. In many areas, the situation became so unbearable that even women and children could be seen out on the streets until midnight.

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Local residents said that the lack of electricity has created a suffocating atmosphere inside their homes. Inverters and the power backup systems in housing societies also failed within a few hours. The power crisis is now directly impacting the city's drinking water supply.

“Due to the lack of electricity, boosting stations and individual household water pumps have been unable to operate, disrupting the water supply across several large areas. Since early this morning, people have been forced to rely on private water tankers to meet their needs for drinking and daily use. Taking advantage of this crisis, the 'tanker mafia' is charging arbitrary, exorbitant prices,” said a protester.

The power crisis also impacted industrial areas. Production came to a standstill in thousands of units across several industrial zones, including Sector-37, Basai, Kadipur, Udyog Vihar, and Begampur Khatola. This resulted in financial losses for the industries and also affected the work of the laborers.

Deepak Maini, an industrialist and Chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry said that, given the strike, the administration should have engaged in a dialogue with the entrepreneurs well in advance.