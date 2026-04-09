Protesting workers in Manesar relent after wage hike

Industrial activity in the IMT Manesar belt was severely disrupted on Wednesday as over 10,000 contractual workers went on strike, impacting operations in several major manufacturing units. The unrest led to minor clashes with police, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders to maintain law and order.

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Workers staged protests outside factory gates, raising slogans and demanding wage hikes and better working conditions. Police deployment was intensified in sensitive areas, and while the situation largely remained under control, brief scuffles were reported when workers attempted to escalate protests near factory premises.

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The agitation began to ease later in the day after Labour Minister Anil Vij announced a substantial increase in minimum wages, effective April 1, 2026. Workers are expected to resume duties from Thursday. Officials said the situation is gradually returning to normal.