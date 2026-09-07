Punjab CM Mann, Arvind Kejriwal visit jailed minister Sanjeev Arora in Gurugram

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal reached Bhondsi District Jail in Gurugram on Monday to meet Sanjeev Arora, a cabinet minister in the Punjab government who is currently lodged in the jail.

Amid the ongoing political and legal developments, the meeting by the Punjab CM is being considered highly significant.

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Mann arrived in Gurugram around 2 pm in his official convoy from Delhi’s Kapurthala House and left at 2:40 pm after meeting Arora with permission from the jail administration. Heavy security arrangements were put in place by the police.

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It may be noted that three months ago, on May 23, Mann and Kejriwal had also made a surprise visit to Bhondsi Jail. During that visit, both senior leaders met Arora in a closed room inside the jail for approximately 20 minutes and assured him that the party stood firmly by him in his legal battle.

“Today, three months later, CM Mann met Minister Arora once again inside the jail for around 40 minutes,” said a jail official.

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Sanjeev Arora, a minister in the Punjab government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 9 this year from his official residence in Chandigarh in connection with allegations of money laundering and a Rs 100-crore fake GST billing scam.

Following his arrest, the court remanded him to judicial custody at Bhondsi Jail. Although his portfolios have been reassigned to other ministers, he continues to remain a minister in the Mann cabinet.