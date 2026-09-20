Raid against prostitution racket in Gurugram PG, 21 held

A raid on a PG accommodation busted a prostitution racket here, with 13 men and eight women, including foreigners, detained during the operation, officials said Sunday.

A joint team of Gurugram Police and the State Commission for Women conducted the raid at Sector-38, Gurugram, which comes a day after several spa centres at Sapphire 90 Mall in the city were raided for alleged illegal activities.

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Sahil, a resident of Jharsa village who is alleged to be behind the racket, and his wife have been arrested in the case. It was exposed after a girl, who was rescued on Saturday, gave police information about the PG.

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As per preliminary investigation, Sahil allegedly used WhatsApp and some websites for his operation. Around 10-12 associates were involved.

The minor victim further alleged that she had been forcibly kept at the Jharsa premises, police said.

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Following further leads, a joint raid was conducted at a PG in Sector-38 under the supervision of ACP Abhilaksh Joshi, nodal officer for the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), along with Usha Priyadarshini, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, where 13 men and eight women, including foreign nationals were detained.

Police said a fresh FIR under applicable provisions of the ITPA and Foreigners Act would be registered at Sadar police station.

"We are examining electronic evidence recovered from the scene -- such as mobile phones, CCTV footage, and documents -- to identify other accomplices and key clients involved in the racket. No guilty person will be spared," said ACP Joshi.