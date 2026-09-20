DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Raid against prostitution racket in Gurugram PG, 21 held

Raid against prostitution racket in Gurugram PG, 21 held

article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:59 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Preliminary investigations suggested that the incident stemmed from a personal feud. Representative image/iStock
Advertisement

A raid on a PG accommodation busted a prostitution racket here, with 13 men and eight women, including foreigners, detained during the operation, officials said Sunday.

A joint team of Gurugram Police and the State Commission for Women conducted the raid at Sector-38, Gurugram, which comes a day after several spa centres at Sapphire 90 Mall in the city were raided for alleged illegal activities.

Advertisement

Sahil, a resident of Jharsa village who is alleged to be behind the racket, and his wife have been arrested in the case. It was exposed after a girl, who was rescued on Saturday, gave police information about the PG.

Advertisement

As per preliminary investigation, Sahil allegedly used WhatsApp and some websites for his operation. Around 10-12 associates were involved.

The minor victim further alleged that she had been forcibly kept at the Jharsa premises, police said.

Advertisement

Following further leads, a joint raid was conducted at a PG in Sector-38 under the supervision of ACP Abhilaksh Joshi, nodal officer for the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), along with Usha Priyadarshini, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, where 13 men and eight women, including foreign nationals were detained.

Police said a fresh FIR under applicable provisions of the ITPA and Foreigners Act would be registered at Sadar police station.

"We are examining electronic evidence recovered from the scene -- such as mobile phones, CCTV footage, and documents -- to identify other accomplices and key clients involved in the racket. No guilty person will be spared," said ACP Joshi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts