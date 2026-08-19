Rajiv Chowk flyover alignment approved; tenders likely by March 2027

The alignment for construction of flyovers at Gurugram’s perennially choked Rajiv Chowk has been approved by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Principal Advisor, Urban Development, Haryana, D.S. Dhesi was informed today as he chaired the 12th meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) to review infrastructure, mobility and environmental projects in the city.

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The elevated corridor will run along the service road from the Delhi side towards Sohna and vice versa, easing movement between the two stretches at one of Gurugram’s busiest junctions. NHAI officials said a pending land issue involving the Department of Telecommunications was being resolved, with tenders for the project likely to be floated by March 2027. As part of the project, the existing non-motorised transport (NMT) facility at Rajiv Chowk — currently underused and prone to waterlogging during the monsoon — will be shut for safety reasons.

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On air quality, the Regional Officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board informed the meeting that four monitoring stations are currently operational in the city, at TERI Gram, Faridabad Road, Vikas Sadan and Gurugram University, apart from one at the HSIIDC building in Manesar. Six additional stations — at Maharana Pratap Swaran Jayanti Park in Sector 29, WTP Basai, Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, SGT University, KR Mangalam University and Starex University — are to be installed by December this year. Dhesi directed agencies to ensure timely installation and coordinated action to meet Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) norms.

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On treated water reuse, officials said three pipelines from the Behrampur Sewage Treatment Plant — 5 MLD to Tikli, 4 MLD to Gairatpur Bas and 18 MLD to PTC Bhondsi — were operational, supporting rejuvenation of 14 ponds and irrigation of 500 acres at PTC Bhondsi.

Pedestrian infrastructure also came up for review in view of Supreme Court directions on pedestrian rights. Dhesi ordered comprehensive development of footpaths within a 500m radius of the two Sector 29 Metro stations, in consultation with the Raahgiri Foundation and the DCP (Traffic), while GMDA was told to finalise a footpath plan for the Rajiv Chowk–Sadar Bazar corridor within a month.

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The committee noted that 436 bigha of Natural Conservation Zone land along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, restored to the MCG by the Supreme Court, would be developed as green cover. MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya informed the meeting that 32,740 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste had been lifted citywide over the past month, with the civic body finalising an SOP for more effective C&D waste management.

Dhesi also reviewed the Dwarka Expressway-Pataudi connectivity project, with the stretch up to the KMP Expressway targeted for completion by September-end, and directed road-owning agencies to promptly redress complaints on the Mhari Sadak portal, with SDOs inspecting roads under Defect Liability Period monthly.