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Home / Gurugram / Reckless monsoon stunts: Viral reel on Gurugram's Leopard Trail triggers police action

Reckless monsoon stunts: Viral reel on Gurugram's Leopard Trail triggers police action

The road is narrow, with several sharp bends and blind curves, making it prone to accidents even under normal conditions

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:35 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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What began as a monsoon outing soon turned into a dangerous display of reckless behaviour, with several youths performing risky stunts on the popular Leopard Trail in the Aravalli hills — a narrow hill road — to create social media reels.

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A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows multiple motorists putting their lives and the safety of others at risk on the rain-soaked Leopard Trail. The footage prompted Gurugram Police to initiate action, with officials identifying the vehicles involved and preparing to register a case against those responsible.

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In the viral video, two young women can be seen leaning out of the windows of a moving car while it speeds along the wet and slippery hill road. They are also seen dancing in the middle of the road in the rain as vehicles continue to pass by.

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Close behind the car, three young men riding separate motorcycles are seen performing dangerous stunts without wearing helmets. The video appears to have been deliberately filmed from another vehicle travelling behind them, suggesting it was recorded for a social media reel.

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Residents familiar with Leopard Trail described the stretch as one of the most hazardous roads in the Aravalli region. The road is narrow, with several sharp bends and blind curves, making it prone to accidents even under normal conditions. During the monsoon, slippery roads and reduced visibility due to fog significantly increase the risk of mishaps, they said.

"We are registering a case. The owners are being identified based on the registration numbers of the cars and bikes. Action will be taken against them for dangerous driving, performing stunts without helmets and endangering the lives of others on public roads. A further probe is underway," said Inspector Vijay Pal, Station House Officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station.

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