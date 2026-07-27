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Home / Gurugram / Restore Gurugram’s natural drains, check dams to fix flash floods: MP Rao Inderjit to CM

Restore Gurugram’s natural drains, check dams to fix flash floods: MP Rao Inderjit to CM

He argued this remains the only lasting solution to Gurugram’s recurring flash floods

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh. Photo: Tribune file
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Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking a special dedicated project to restore the city’s lost natural drainage network and lay underground drain lines. He argued this remains the only lasting solution to Gurugram’s recurring flash floods.

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In the letter, Rao flagged Aravalli-fed check dams and stormwater drains that have historically shielded the city from flash floods — such as the Jharsa bandh (or bundh) along NH-8 — as part of a wider 19th-century network of bandhs built to manage the natural gradient between the Aravalli hills and the Najafgarh drain. The elevation difference of roughly 78 metres drives the city’s stormwater flow. Much of this conventional drainage system, he said, now lies buried under construction.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Rao said that while GMDA, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the state government had taken major initiatives that had reduced flash floods significantly, the importance of stormwater drains, check dams and the conventional natural drainage system could not be overlooked. “There has been massive encroachment by builders and malls on these drains, which needs to be reviewed and restored. If restoring surface drains is not possible, the state government should bring out a project to lay underground drains on the same path. That is the only way to keep the city free of flash floods,” he said.

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The demand follows sustained pressure from Rao’s office on Gurugram’s drainage crisis. A 2022 state government survey had found that the city had lost nearly 75 per cent of its natural stormwater drains to unchecked construction — a figure Rao has repeatedly cited while urging GMDA and MCG to prepare an alternate drainage plan around encroached and lost channels instead of treating them as unrecoverable.

The letter comes even as GMDA has multiple drain projects underway — a new line along Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to ease waterlogging between Subhash Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, a box drain through Tau Devi Lal Stadium to address flooding near Medanta, and a permanent drain project at Narsinghpur on NH-48. Officials said 90 critical waterlogging points identified in 2019 have been brought down to 30 by 2024 through desilting, check-dam construction and drain augmentation. Rao’s letter acknowledges this progress, but argues that the underlying structural problem — the loss of natural drainage paths — remains unaddressed.

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By pairing the underground pipeline proposal with the demand to revive the city’s natural drainage paths and Aravalli check dams, Rao argued that engineered fixes alone — box drains, master drains and sewer upgrades — cannot substitute for restoring the city’s original hydrology, which channelled Aravalli runoff long before high-rises and townships blocked those paths.

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