Restricted pesticide sold online, Class XII student dies, platform and seller booked

A 17-year-old Class XII student from Tikli village died after consuming Sulphas, a restricted pesticide he had ordered through e-commerce platform Meesho, prompting Badshahpur police to register an FIR against the platform and a Gujarat-based seller nearly four months later.

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The teenager, Yuvi, ordered the pesticide on April 11 through the Meesho app. The seller listed on the order was Surat-based Parmar Pankaj Bhai Evergreen Agro and Gardening Mall. He consumed it on April 28 and died the same day.

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Yuvi had recently appeared for his board examinations. His mother, Anuradha Mehra, learnt that he had purchased the pesticide only after checking his phone following his death. The order and billing records, police said, established the link between the online purchase and the pesticide.

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The death was initially recorded under Section 194 of the BNSS on April 28 on the complaint of Yuvi’s father, Satish. Anuradha later approached the court seeking a deeper investigation, following which police examined the phone and transaction records.

The FIR against Meesho and the seller concerns alleged negligence in allowing a restricted pesticide to be sold online to a minor without verification. Police said both the platform and seller would be questioned. Meesho has not issued a statement on the matter so far.