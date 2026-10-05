Retired teacher, 75, 'strangled to death' at Gurugram home; accused arrested

The safety of elderly residents living alone in Gurugram has raised serious concerns after a 75-year-old retired female teacher residing in the New Colony area was allegedly murdered inside her home on Sunday night.

In prompt action, the police arrested the accused on Monday for allegedly strangling the elderly teacher to death. However, the police have not yet clarified the motive behind the murder. It is suspected that the accused entered the woman’s house with the intention of committing theft and strangled her when she resisted.

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The deceased was identified as Madhu Sharma, who had been living alone for several years in Gurugram's New Colony. She had retired from teaching in Delhi.

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According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Suraj Gupta (22), a resident of Devdha village in Samastipur district of Bihar and currently residing in Madanpuri, Gurugram. He works in preparing iron reinforcement (sariya) structures for building construction.

On Sunday evening, after receiving information about the murder of an elderly woman in New Colony, a police team reached the spot, where the woman was found lying dead near the door of the house. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

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At the spot, a person filed a complaint stating that at around 8.15 pm on Sunday, he was standing on his balcony when he saw a person approaching the front of Madhu Sharma’s house. The person stood there for some time, looked around and then entered the house. Soon after, the complainant heard screams and cries coming from the house and suspected that something untoward had happened.

He and other residents then entered Madhu’s house, where they found her lying dead on the floor near the room door. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the New Colony police station under Section 103(1) of the BNS.

The police subsequently contacted the woman’s family members and informed them about her death. After her family members arrived, a post-mortem examination was conducted, which confirmed that she had died of strangulation.

“During the investigation, accused Suraj Gupta was arrested today near Laxmi Bazaar Park in Pratap Nagar, Gurugram. The accused confessed that he had entered the deceased’s house and strangled her to death. We are questioning the accused while considering all aspects related to the murder, and efforts are being made to ascertain the motive,” said Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, SHO, New Colony police station.