Return to India by next month, pay Rs 50 lakh costs: HC sets bail terms for accused in Mauritius

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made payment of Rs 50 lakh as costs a condition for an accused to return to India from Mauritius and seek regular bail in a case registered in Gurugram for cheating and other offences.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth made it clear that the amount would ultimately be used to provide financial and medical support to needy people.

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The direction came as Justice Vashisth disposed of the petitions filed by Santosh Mahalingam after keeping in abeyance till October 27 the operation of the trial court orders in the matter. “Non-bailable warrants of arrest, if any, issued pursuant to the orders shall not be executed qua the petitioner,” the Bench ruled.

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Granting him liberty to return to India by October 18, Justice Vashisth permitted him to seek regular bail by filing an appropriate application before the competent court within the next one week, but not later than October 27.

“In a number of cases, this Court has repeatedly observed that where the proceedings are prolonged on account of the absence of the accused and the entire prosecution agency simply awaits the arrest of an accused for his appearance, a lot of time and energy get wasted in all this process,” Justice Vashisth asserted.

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The Court added that fruitful results could not emerge when an accused person evaded arrest or remained absconding. “In the present case, the petitioner expresses a desire to return to India and join the proceedings before the Trial Court. Not only this, he has also shown inclination through his counsel to resolve the monetary dispute by way of an amicable settlement with the complainant company, for a sum of Rs 70 crore, to be paid in instalments, if some protection is granted in his favour,” Justice Vashisth observed.

The Court added that it was, however, of the view that the current stage was not appropriate for considering the petitioner’s proposal for an amicable settlement. “Accordingly, it shall remain open for him to address the same before an appropriate Court/forum in appropriate proceedings,” Justice Vashisth added.

The accused was represented by senior advocate Rajeev Anand, along with counsel Simran Atwal, while the State was represented by law officer Ruchi Sekri.

In his detailed order, Justice Vashisth added that it was deemed appropriate to grant liberty to the petitioner to file a regular bail application by keeping in abeyance the operation of the trial court orders, along with a look-out circular (LOC), if any, procured by the investigating agency against the petitioner, after “considering the aspect that trial in the present case may not prolong for an indefinite period merely due to absence of the petitioner”.

Justice Vashisth asserted: “The petitioner is burdened with costs of Rs 50 lakhs to be deposited by way of demand draft in the name of the Registrar-General, Punjab and Haryana High Court, within three days of his return to India, failing which this order would not be of any advantage to the petitioner.”

The amount would ultimately be transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court Dispensary Welfare Fund for “its proper utilisation by extending financial/medical support to the needy people, by the dispensary”.

“In case of the petitioner’s failure to make payment of the costs amount of Rs 50 lakhs within the stipulated period, the same shall be recovered from him as arrears of land revenue, in accordance with law,” Justice Vashisth added, while making it clear that the protection granted by the High Court would automatically cease to operate if he failed to comply with the direction to return to India by October 18.

An FIR in the matter was registered on July 17, 2021, at DLF Phase-3 police station in Gurugram under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506, 120-B and 34 of the IPC.