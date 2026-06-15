Rewari surpasses Faridabad to become No.2 in GST mop-up

Even as Gurugram continues to contribute more than half of Haryana’s total GST collection, reinforcing its position as the state’s economic powerhouse, a quieter industrial transformation is reshaping the tax landscape. Rewari has emerged as Haryana’s second-largest GST-contributing district, collecting Rs 3,271 crore and overtaking traditional industrial centres such as Faridabad, Sonepat and Panipat.

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The district’s rapid rise has been driven by the twin industrial hubs of Bawal Industrial Model Township (IMT) and the Dharuhera industrial belt, which together have evolved into one of north India’s largest automobile manufacturing clusters. Sustained investments by leading manufacturers have significantly expanded both the GST and income tax base, while steadily increasing the number of registered taxpayers.

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The momentum is reflected in the district’s revenue performance. During 2024-25, Rewari recorded a 23.17% growth in CESS collection, marginally outperforming the state average of around 22%. CESS is an additional levy charged over and above the regular GST rates on certain items considered as sin goods or luxury items, such as automobiles (cars, SUVs), tobacco and cigarettes, and aerated drinks. CESS collection reached Rs 1,144.37 crore, while March 2026 alone witnessed a remarkable 159% year-on-year increase, indicating a sharp acceleration in economic activity during the final quarter of the financial year. The district’s total tax collection stood at Rs 3,427.25 crore in 2023-24.

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Haryana itself remains among the country’s stronger GST-performing states, with SGST collection of Rs 48,289 crore. Revenue officials attribute the state’s nearly 22% growth in CESS collection during 2024-25 to improved tax compliance alongside expanding industrial activity across districts.

Despite Rewari’s impressive growth, Gurugram’s dominance remains firmly entrenched. Its concentration of information technology companies, financial services firms and multinational corporations ensures that no other district is likely to bridge the gap anytime soon.

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However, Rewari’s performance signals a broader shift in Haryana’s industrial geography. The Rewari-Dharuhera-Bawal corridor, already identified as a major growth node under the NCR Draft Regional Plan 2041, is steadily emerging as the state’s second engine of industrial production and tax generation.

For Rewari, the transformation marks a striking shift from its traditional identity as a brass-manufacturing town to a modern manufacturing hub contributing more to the state exchequer than several larger and more established industrial cities. Whether this momentum continues will depend largely on the timely execution of infrastructure projects proposed under the NCR Regional Plan 2041, particularly improved road and rail connectivity to the rapidly expanding industrial corridor.