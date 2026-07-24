Road rage turns violent after minor accident in Gurugram

A road rage incident following a minor accident on MG Road turned violent after a car driver and a motorcyclist allegedly assaulted each other in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic. Gurugram police have launched an investigation after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

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As per the video, the incident began when a speeding car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle ahead of it. The impact caused the motorcycle to get lodged beneath the front of the car before falling onto the road. The motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries.

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Following the collision, an argument between the two men quickly escalated into a brawl. The motorcyclist allegedly removed his helmet and struck the car driver with it after the latter stepped out of the vehicle. In response, the car driver allegedly pushed the motorcyclist and assaulted him.

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The two continued exchanging barbs in the middle of the busy road, bringing traffic on MG Road to a standstill. Several commuters were left stranded.

Several passersby were seen watching the incident, while some recorded the spat on their mobile phones instead of intervening. After some time, a few bystanders stepped in and separated the two men, following which traffic gradually returned to normal. A senior Gurugram police officer said the police initiated an investigation after receiving the viral video.

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“Efforts are underway to identify both parties using the registration numbers of the car and the motorcycle. Engaging in violence and obstructing traffic in a public place is unlawful. Strict legal action will be taken once those involved are identified,” the officer said.