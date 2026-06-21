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Home / Gurugram / Road rage turns violent; two held for assaulting motorist

Road rage turns violent; two held for assaulting motorist

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:54 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have arrested two 22-year-old men within hours of a road rage incident in which a motorist was allegedly chased, assaulted and his car vandalised near Rajiv Chowk following a dispute over giving way on the road.

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The police have also recovered the Scorpio SUV used in the offence. The incident came to light after a complaint was received at the Naharpur Rupa police post under the Sadar police station on Friday. The complainant alleged that while travelling from Sohna Road towards Rajiv Chowk, he noticed a Scorpio SUV being driven recklessly in a zigzag manner by two youths. The vehicle allegedly came dangerously close to colliding with his car.

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The complainant told the police that the occupants of the Scorpio first blocked his vehicle and abused him. Although he managed to leave the spot, the accused allegedly intercepted him again near Rajiv Chowk after stopping their SUV in front of his car.

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The police said the two men then allegedly attacked the vehicle with sticks and smashed its windows. During the incident, one of the sticks struck the complainant on the shoulder, while shattered glass caused injuries to his face. The accused also allegedly threatened him with serious consequences before fleeing the scene. The police registered a case at the Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police tracked down and arrested the two accused within a few hours of the incident. They were identified as Parth and Paras, both residents of Vipul World in Sector 48, Fazilpur, Gurugram. The police said both men are 22 years old and have completed their BBA studies. The accused allegedly admitted that an argument broke out after the complainant did not give way to their vehicle. The dispute escalated and led to the attack on the complainant’s car. The police recovered the Scorpio SUV used in the incident and investigation is under way.

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