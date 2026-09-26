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Home / Gurugram / Rs 40 to Rs 350: Haryana notifies toll rates on sections of 3 roads in Gurugram-Faridabad region

Rs 40 to Rs 350: Haryana notifies toll rates on sections of 3 roads in Gurugram-Faridabad region

Rates range from Rs 40 for cars and three-wheelers to Rs 350 for multi-axle and other heavy vehicles; two-wheelers, farm vehicles exempted

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:06 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Haryana government has notified sections of three roads in the Gurugram-Faridabad region as toll-facility roads, with toll rates ranging from Rs 40 for cars and three-wheelers to Rs 350 for multi-axle and other heavy vehicles.

The notification, published on September 22 by the Haryana Public Works (B&R) Department, covers sections of the Gurugram-Faridabad road, the Crusher Zone road and the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road.

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While the Gurugram-Faridabad and Crusher Zone roads will have one toll point each, two toll points have been notified for the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road.

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Toll rates

As per the notified toll rates, cars, jeeps, pickup vans, three-wheelers and station wagons will be charged Rs 40 per trip. Buses, with or without passengers, including school buses, will be charged Rs 170, while Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Low Powered Trucks (LPTs) will be charged Rs 140.

The toll for multi-axle vehicles with more than 10 tyres and other heavy vehicles such as cranes, dozers, earthmovers and road rollers will be Rs 350, while motor trucks (laden or unladen) with up to 10 tyres will be charged Rs 300.

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The toll for tractor-trolleys carrying quarry and building material, etc, will be Rs 80.

Once the toll has been paid, the vehicle need not pay any further toll within the toll road or while crossing the toll road through the same or any other toll plaza. However, if the same vehicle wishes to re-enter the toll road, it must pay the toll at the applicable rate.

Daily pass/Monthly pass

When the same vehicle has to cross the toll plaza more than once in a day, users will have the option to pay one-and-a-half times the applicable rate on the first trip itself. However, for commercial vehicles, users may avail themselves of the return journey only on the same day by paying 1.5 times the applicable rate. The day will start from midnight.

For a monthly pass, commercial vehicles will have the option to pay 30 times the corresponding single-trip rate, while other vehicles will have the option of paying 20 times the corresponding single-trip rate. A month is a calendar month, as defined in the standard calendar.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has exempted two-wheelers, tractor-trolleys carrying agricultural produce, defence vehicles, ambulances or funeral vans, police vehicles, firefighting vehicles, local traffic (non-commercial) in the vicinity of the toll road, and non-commercial vehicles owned by all state governments, the Centre and Haryana government undertakings from toll payment under Section 13 of the Haryana Mechanical Vehicles (Levy of Tolls) Act, 1996.

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