Rs 986 crore for Greater SPR land: Gurugram villagers turn crorepatis, but compensation sparks anger

Landowners in six Gurugram villages will receive about ₹986 crore for roughly 160 acres acquired for the Greater SPR (Southern Peripheral Road). Compensation goes up to ₹8.25 crore per acre. Many villagers say the amount is far below market rates and have threatened to move court.

The Land Acquisition Department announced the rates on Friday afternoon for the road that will link the Gurugram-Faridabad Road with the Gurugram-Sohna Road. The land was acquired at the request of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Badshahpur gets the highest rate at ₹8.25 crore per acre. Maidawas follows at ₹6.17 crore, Bahrampur at ₹5.26 crore, Dhumaspur at ₹5.19 crore, Ullawas at ₹4.96 crore and Kadarpur at ₹4.92 crore.

How the land rates were fixed

The base value was calculated on the average of the highest 50 of 100 sale deeds registered before 2013. This valued land at ₹2.35 crore per acre in Bahrampur, ₹2.21 crore in Ullawas, ₹2.20 crore in Kadarpur, ₹2.75 crore in Maidawas, ₹2.32 crore in Dhumaspur and ₹3.68 crore in Badshahpur.

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Under the new land acquisition policy, this amount was doubled and 730 days' interest was added to arrive at the final compensation. A committee headed by HSVP Administrator Vaishali Singh fixed the rates.

Won't get land even in Mewat

Landowners are angry over the payout. Rohtas Bhati and Satya Bhati of Bahrampur said the current rate of land is above ₹50 crore per acre, against a circle rate of ₹10 crore. They called the compensation very low.

Shyambir Singh of Ullawas alleged landowners had been treated unfairly. He said the circle rate is ₹9 crore per acre, but they received only about half of it, while the market rate is over ₹35 crore.

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Landowners of Badshahpur said the money would not buy an acre even in Mewat. They put the market price in their village at ₹100 crore per acre.

"This price won't even get us land in Mewat," was the common refrain. The landowners said they would approach the court.

No interest for stay period

Land acquisition notices were issued in 2013. Some landowners obtained a stay from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and the matter later reached the Supreme Court. The stay was vacated last year. Landowners did not receive interest for the stay period.

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Some landowners told the Land Acquisition Officer they had never gone to court and asked why they were being treated unjustly.

Builders gained

Some landowners had sold their land to builders developing colonies and societies near the Greater SPR. Despite the case being pending in court, these builders obtained approval from the Town and Country Planning Department for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in lieu of the land.