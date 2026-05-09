Same-sex couple seeks police protection after kin trace their loation in Sohna

A case of same-sex marriage between a Hindu and Muslim woman, living in Ward 19 of Sohna became a topic of discussion in the area.

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High drama was witnessed on Friday late evening when the relatives of the women filed an online complaint with the local police station. A police team reached Khatikwada mohalla to investigate the matter along with the relatives.

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A crowd gathered in the neighbourhood when the relatives told the police that they had been searching for their daughters for a long time.

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According to the police, both women are from Delhi and have been living in Ward 19 of Sohna for some time. The two women told the police that they had been friends for a long time and now wanted to live together. They claimed that they had married in a temple and demanded protection from the administration.

“Both women are adults. They said that they were in danger from their relatives and demanded protection. We released them after completing legal formalities,” said a senior police officer.