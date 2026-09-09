Gurugram: Scooter with 62 challans of Rs 2L impounded

The Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a scooter that had 62 pending challans amounting to over Rs 2 lakh.

The traffic police team seized the scooter during a checking drive at Z Chowk on Tuesday.

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A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram Traffic Police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of the campaign, legal action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against the vehicle owners who have failed to pay long-pending challans. Drivers are also being made aware of their pending challans and encouraged to clear these on time.

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“Most of the challans were for violations, including riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance and other traffic offences. In accordance with the law, the Gurugram Traffic Police impounded the scooter and shifted it to the designated impound parking due to the pending challans,” said the officer.

“The traffic police appeals to all motorists to follow traffic rules, keep all mandatory vehicle documents such as valid insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and other required documents updated and ensure the timely payment of the pending challans. Compliance with traffic rules is essential for the safety of both the driver and other road users,” said the PRO of the traffic police.