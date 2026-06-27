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Home / Gurugram / Scorpio driver gets tank filled with Rs 6,000 petrol, escapes pump located on Pataudi-Bilaspur road

Scorpio driver gets tank filled with Rs 6,000 petrol, escapes pump located on Pataudi-Bilaspur road

Incident at Yash Filling Station captured on CCTV; snapped delivery hose attached to the car

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:41 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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CCTV captures daring fuel theft at filling station on Pataudi-Bilaspur road
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A driver of a black Scorpio managed to outwit the petrol pump staff, getting fuel worth Rs 6,000 filled before fleeing the scene without payment. The manager of the petrol pump, located on Pataudi-Bilaspur road, filed a complaint at the Bilaspur police station.

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The entire incident was captured on the petrol pump’s CCTV cameras. The footage clearly shows the accused driver initially stepping out and behaving normally, only to speed away with the vehicle the moment he got the chance. When the pipe snapped, fuel sprayed into the air, leaving the staff present stunned.

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This incident took place on Friday night at the Yash Filling Station located on the Pataudi-Bilaspur road. Refueling operations were under way as usual when a gleaming black Scorpio pulled up and stopped.

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The driver asked the attendant to fill the vehicle with petrol. Just as the salesman inserted the nozzle into the fuel tank and began dispensing the fuel, the driver cunningly stepped out of the vehicle.

“As soon as the petrol pump display hit the Rs 6,000 mark and the tank was full, the young man quickly hopped back into the driver’s seat. Before the salesman could remove the nozzle or ask for payment, the accused rapidly started the vehicle, floored the accelerator, and sped away.

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He was moving so fast that the petrol pump’s delivery hose was dragged along with the vehicle and snapped,” said Jagbeer Singh Tanwar, owner of the petrol pump. A senior police officer said that following the complaint, the police are attempting to trace the registration number of a black Scorpio based on CCTV footage. Cameras on nearby routes are also being examined. The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

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